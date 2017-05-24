Big Bend bridge among closures this summer for MoDOT work

MoDOT said there will be more construction road projects than normal this summer. Credit: KMOV

MoDOT says the number of road projects this upcoming summer will be slightly high than in years past.

Some examples of the work include the Big Bend Bridge over I-270, which is due to close Wednesday evening and work on I-44 in Shrewsbury. On that particular stretch of I-44, workers are replacing a bridge over railroad tracks, which means narrowed lanes on I-44 for the rest of 2017.

Work at I-44 and 141 will continue until summer 2018, there are also lane restrictions south of the Arch on I-44 and MoDOT says work on eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge will start next week, a project that is expected to be completed in summer 2018.

As a result of the work on the Poplar Street Bridge, one lane will be closed around the clock starting May 31.

