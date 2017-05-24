Volunteers give St. Charles Memorial Gardens a makeover honoring veterans

Volunteers placed American flags on graves at St. Charles Memorial Gardens Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

With Memorial Day just a few days away, volunteers and scouts gave St. Charles Memorial Gardens a special makeover Wednesday.

Participants went out into the cemetery and placed flags on the graves of more than 5,000 veterans.

The program is sponsored by the Memorial Services of Missouri and Baue Funeral Homes.

St. Charles Memorial Gardens will host its 56th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday.

Everyone is invited to the free ceremony to help honor the lives of veterans.

