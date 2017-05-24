Man, 21, charged with armed robbery and reckless use of a gun in Granite City

Granite City Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old suspect with armed robbery and recklessly using a gun. (Credit: Granite City Police Department)

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Granite City Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old suspect with armed robbery and recklessly using a gun on Tuesday.

Devron A. White is accused of armed robbery and reckless discharged of a firearm.

On April 25, Granite City Police responded to the 2200 block of Benton St. about a report of an armed robbery.

While police were investigating the armed robbery from April, police received a call about a disturbance in the 2000 block of Adams St. about shots fired.

Police said witnesses gave descriptions during both crimes that matched Devron A. White.

On Tuesday, details from the investigation was presented to the Madison County States’ Attorney’s office and White was charged for the two crimes.

White will remain in custody pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County jail.

