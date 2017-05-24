Troopers surprise daughter of fallen officer for her birthday

MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois State Police officers surprised the daughter of a fallen officer for her 9th birthday.

The department said troopers, special agents, command staff and numerous officers from other agencies surprised Kaylee Deatherage at Bobby’s Frozen Custard in Maryville Wednesday. The group sang “Happy Birthday” and gave her gifts, ice cream and hugs, according to post on the department’s Facebook page.

In the post, the department thanked Illinois State Police District 18 Lt. Guard for planning and organizing the surprise. They also thanked police departments in Maryville, Glen Carbon and Troy, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for participating in the surprise.

According to the Illinois State Police, Bobby’s Frozen Custard offered to treat the Deatherage family and the officers who attended.

In 2012, Kaylee’s father, Kyle, who was a member of the Illinois State Police motorcycle unit, was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 55 near Litchfield.

