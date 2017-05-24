Southern Illinois University-Carbondale football recruit dies from shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/KMOV.com) - An Indianapolis high school football player who recently signed with the University of Southern Illinois has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Dijon Anderson had been in critical condition since suffering gunshot wounds just after midnight May 6 near a shopping plaza that killed 17-year-old classmate Angel Mejia-Alforo and wounded another student. No arrests have been made.

Warren Central schools spokesman Dennis Jarrett says the community is saddened by Anderson's death on Tuesday. Warren Central made counselors available Wednesday for students.

The Indianapolis Star reports the defensive back made 62 tackles and six interceptions during his senior season. Anderson signed in February with Southern Illinois and was set to leave for the college days after his June 5 high school graduation.

Following his death, Saluki football Coach Nick Hill issued the following statement:

On behalf of Saluki Nation, we are all deeply saddened by the passing of Dijon Anderson. He had an infectious personality and was the kind of person who made those around him look better. He was what you look for in a recruit. He loved football, he was a competitor, and was an incredible teammate. It was an honor to get to know him and his wonderful family, who will always consider Salukis. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family as they deal with this tragic loss. He will be missed but not forgotten.

