Missouri class valedictorian accused of stealing from employer

BISMARCK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Missouri teen who was named class valedictorian is accused of stealing from his former employer.

Braiden Wilson, 18, of Bismarck, is accused of stealing $2,101.96 on seven fraudulent returns from the JCPenny in Farmington.

According to the St. Francois County prosecutor, Wilson and several other people made fraudulent returns to the store.

Wilson reportedly confessed to the crime. He was charged with the class D felony of stealing and held on a $5,000 bond in the St. Francois County Jail but bonded out.

