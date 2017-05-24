MoDOT announces closures on EB Poplar Street Bridge

Lane closures on the Poplar Street Bridge will be impacting some commutes from the end of the month until next summer.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) made the announcement Wednesday. MoDOT said starting at 12:01 a.m. on May 31, the exit ramp on eastbound side of the Poplar Street Bride will be closed and cleaned. Meanwhile, two left lanes across the bridge will be closed to install a concrete barrier that will close the eastbound left lane of the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois.

One lane will reopen by 2:00 p.m. the same day.

However, crews will keep the far left lane closed around the clock to replace the driving surface that is consistent to one on the westbound lane.

The left lane will remain closed until July. Then, MoDOT will move one lane to the right and traffic will be split around the work; one lane to the left, and two to the right.

The northbound I-55 ramp to the eastbound bridge will be closed in the Fall, as well as two eastbound lanes on the Poplar.

MoDOT said the only access to the Poplar will be from I-64.

To commute around the work, drivers will need to travel on eastbound I-44 to Madison, then Madison to Broadway, then to Cass, and take the Tucker ramp onto eastbound I-70 to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Those driving from downtown should take the 6th Street ramp to eastbound I-64.

