New Ellisville Police Chief could have regional impact

A local police department in St. Louis County has a new chief. Steve Lewis is taking over the reins in Ellisville.

"I’m excited to be here, obviously," said Chief Lewis. "The men and women of the Ellisville Police Department really are great police officers and to be honest with you, that’s one of the reasons I came here.”

Lewis is taking over for former Chief Tom Felgate, who retired at the beginning of 2017 after serving the department for 36 years. Felgate became chief in 2004.

Chief Lewis wants the people who live and work in Ellisville to know he doesn't plan on coming in and changing everything.

"Like anyone coming into a new organization, I just want to get to know the people, the citizens of Ellisville. They are obviously going to be giving my marching orders, so to speak. The Ellisville Police Department is a very professional agency so really getting in here and finding out what are the nuances of the organization, what we can do to improve policing, if anything, in the area," said Lewis.

As Felgate established, Lewis wants to maintain excellence in emergency management. He also says transparency is key and plans to continue the department's social media outreach.

But, one thing Lewis wants to expand could impact people who don't even live in this jurisdiction. Even though Ellisville might feel insulated from the violent crime in downtown St. Louis or North County, Chief Lewis said he believes his department can help chip away at those issues by acting as a partner with other communities.

"For the area agencies, we are going to work very hard at being a very good law enforcement partner. That's one of the things I really want to strive for. It's a global effort in law enforcement. Just because someone commits a crime in one community doesn't mean they can't come here and we can be a part of helping solve that crime and vice versa," said Lewis.

Before coming to Ellisville, Chief Lewis spent 24 years with the Chesterfield Police Department.

