Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to St. Louis arrives 10 hours late

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to St. Louis was delayed by 10 hours.

Zach Gossett, who was at the Amtrak station waiting to pick up a passenger from the train, told News 4 the train left Chicago at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and was supposed to arrive in St. Louis at 5:21 p.m.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, the train came with a “routine” re-route that was supposed to add up to two hours onto the travel time, but instead, the passengers did not arrive in St. Louis until 3:30 a.m.

When the Amtrak was re-routed, the train came upon on a disabled freight train in Tuscola, Illinois, which is about a 30-minute drive south of Champaign, Illinois, the spokesperson said.

“We were alerted by Amtrak that there might be some delays because apparently there is work on the track. Our first delay was about a three-hour standstill. They kept us pretty apprised of what was going on, they let people off the train for a smoke break and what not,” said Janelle Jones, who was a passenger on the train. “Then we traveled for about an hour and then we stopped for another three hours. There was a lot of communication at that point that we were gonna get started as soon as possible. We rolled for about five minutes and then the communication stopped and we were at a standstill for another three hours. No one would tell us why we weren’t moving. Apparently, the crew had to switch out because they had been on board for 12 hours, so they were tired.”

Amtrak officials did not have the exact time the crew change took place.

“The café was open until about 10 but most of us hadn’t planned on being there past 5 so we didn’t sign up for dinner so about 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock there were some hangry people on the train,” Jones said

