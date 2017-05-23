Backyards sliding away in St. John

Several homeowners along Belcrest Drive in St. John say their backyards are sinking. Credit: KMOV

The backyards of several homes are sliding away in St. John.

At least three backyards along Belcrest Lane have dropped about four feet. Homeowners say they noticed after heavy rains earlier in May. They also say the yards slide a little more every time there is hard rain.

“I’m a little terrified because our homeowners actually told us that if our entire house were to slide down the hill, it’s not covered because it’s earth movement. There’s no policy that will cover that via homeowners,” said homeowner Janet Sanchez.

The affected homes are more than 50-years-old.

