Confederate monument draws protesters and supporters

Protesters and supporters of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park verbally clashed Tuesday night over whether the memorial should be removed.

A large of number of St. Louis Police officers stood by and only intervened when the arguing got tense. No arrests were made.

"This has nothing to do with racism," said one man holding a Confederate flag.

"We thought we'd come down and represent the patriots and confederates that fought in the war," said one protester.

Protesters placed a Black Lives Matter sign on the memorial and some were seen spitting on the memorial.

"What this is, you see a man going off to war," said a protester describing the monument as he was debating supporters.

"In reality what he was doing was fighting to keep black families in chains," he continued.

