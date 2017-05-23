Strange situation surrounds Alorton infant death investigation

6-month-old Marhia died early Monday morning in Alorton. Her death is under investigation. Credit: KMOV

Alorton police and the St. Clair County Child Death Task Force are investigating the death of a 6-month-old infant in Alorton.

"She used to laugh, smile, crawl around, pull on my face and ears, just beautiful," said Mario McCorkle.

McCorkle is the father of 6-month-old Marhia, the infant Alorton police say was reported dead shortly before 6:00 a.m. Monday.

"It's rough, I've got to take it easy because I have to be there for my other kids," said McCorkle.

"It's crazy, it really is," said Gwen McCallum. "Those tenants were not supposed to live there."

McCallum owns the house on the 4700 block of McCasland Avenue in Alorton where investigators say little Marhia and her family called home.

"(They) just moved in there without my permission," said McCallum. "It was a shock to me when I woke up and found out their baby passed away and they were living in the house."

News 4 asked how it was even possible for the family to move in under the radar.

"They know the person that just moved out of there and I guess they were communicating with him," said McCallum.

No one's in custody in connection to the infant's death.

Investigators say they're working on paperwork and waiting for lab results to return after conducting interviews and collecting evidence Monday.

The investigation's conclusions will be submitted to St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly after the autopsy returns.

