Ahead of busy travel weekend, be weary of public wifi

Before you hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, make sure you're careful how much you share on social media.

Cyber security experts say there is a big concern about location sharing.

Many turn to apps that use your location to find attractions nearby.

However, you may unknowingly be sharing where you are if you use a public wifi connection.

"The coffee shop, the airport, the hotel lobby, just consider those to be extremely public and start with the notion that what you do on those networkds might be viewable by other people," said Michael Kaiser of the National Cyber Security Alliance.

Scammers have devices that can pick up your information when you use those very public wifi sources.

Protect yourself by selecting a secure network, or use your cellular data for secure transactions.

