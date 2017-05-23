Ballwin police offering rare ride-along opportunity

The Ballwin Police Department is offering a rare opportunity to see the inner-workings of the department! You can now ride around town with the police chief.

The department says the goal is to build a stronger community and they are eager to have guests sit shotgun in Ballwin Police Chief Kevin Scott’s squad car.

“Within this setting, within this car, have a conversation probably wouldn’t have in a larger setting, a large group setting,” said Scott.

A new program is giving residents and workers in Ballwin a personal opportunity to ask him questions about his department and police operations.

Scott also added no topics are off the table.

“I don’t mind answering difficult questions, the way we improve, move forward as a community is dealing with all issues,” said Scott.

Chief Scott wants to learn from the community and is looking forward to putting an extra emphasis on building stronger relationships.

"I envision a ride along lasting an hour to an hour and a half, but I won't disrupt good conversation,” said Scott.

Scott won’t be responding to calls or making traffic stops during the drive around the city, the sole focus will be you.

To fill out an online form and have the department give you a call to schedule a ride, click here.

