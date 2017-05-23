Street near North Co cemetery piled up with garbage

Many are concerned about trash along North Market Street near Lucas and Hunt. Credit: KMOV

A side street next to a North County cemetery is an eyesore because it is littered with trash.

North Market Street near Lucas and Hunt looks like a landfill. It features watered soaked mattresses, broken furniture is piled up next to a ‘No Dumping’ sign, which threatens a $500 fine for dumping trash.

On the other side of a fence is St. Peters Cemetery, the final resting place for nearly 100,000 people.

St. Peters Cemetery caretaker Bill Baumgartner said the trash has gotten worse since he started working at the cemetery in 1979.

The cemetery sits in Normandy, but the road runs through Wellston. Despite calls to authorities, Baumgartner says the street continues to have problems.

