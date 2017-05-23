Mayor Krewson announces sizable donation for "STL Youth Jobs"

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says all St. Louisans are sad and outraged by tragedy and gun violence in the community.

She says jobs are one way to help keep young people from making poor decisions.

She made the comments at a news conference to announce "STL Youth Jobs" is receiving nearly $300,000 from the "The Citi Foundation."

The money is used to help support roughly 700 jobs in St. Louis this summer.

"If your company can contribute and/or hire a young person please contact us, it costs $2,500 to fund one person in a job, including their salary, their job training, financial literacy and job coaching," said Mayor Krewson.

