Motorcycle ride that honors veterans passes through St. Louis area

Riders with Run For the Wall passed through Wentzville on their way to Washington D.C. Credit: KMOV

Hundreds of motorcycles rolled through Wentzville Tuesday as part of a ride to honor veterans.

The ride was part of the “Run for the Wall,” which honors those who have been unaccounted for in our nation’s wars.

Nearly 500 riders began day seven of their ride across the country to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C.

The riders took part in a brief ceremony at the Wentzville Vietnam Memorial, which recently underwent an $85,000 renovation.

“The memorial has always been special to us because it was the first one ever erected here in the United States, but now they’ve remodeled it,” said veteran Michael McDole. “It is incredible. Just makes us prouder to be here and being a part of this.”

The riders will make stops in Illinois and Indiana before arriving in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

