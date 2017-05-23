"Mothers Club" gives support to young mothers at local high school

Some young families are getting a much needed boost at a time when its needed most, and its coming from their high school.

The "Mothers Club" at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill helps young mothers.

Pregnant students are introduced to other young mothers who had babies while in high school.

The mothers offer the girls support, advice and encourage them to stay in school.

"Main focus is to tell them to stay in school, that's really what we want them to do, stay in school," said Debbie Lakin, a parent educator.

"It's such an accomplishment to be able to say that I not only finished high school, but I went on, got my degree, cum laude, such an accomplishment to know I did it on my own, while raising a little one," said Kristine Ford, a former "Mothers Club" member.

The "Mothers Club" is facilitated by the parents as teachers program.

