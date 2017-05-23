Scam hits St. Louis targeting aspiring pet owners

A scam rearing its head again is one involving aspiring pet owners.

According to the Better Business Bureau, a St. Louis family recently fell victim to the scam.

Those wanting to purchase a pet online pay upfront, then never receive the animal.

A woman says she paid $500 for a dog that was never delivered, and this year alone, more than 200 complaints have already been filed.

If you decide to use a website to purchase a pet, look on the page for contact information.

If there is nowhere to voice complaints, the company could be fake.

The Better Business Bureau is also at your disposal for reviews.

