Couple charged in 2-year-old's death following 'wrestling moves'

Richard Gamache is charged with first-degree child abuse and Cheyenne Cook is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Two people have been charged in the death of a Jefferson County toddler.

Richard Gamache, 24, is charged with first-degree child abuse for severely injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child. The child's mother, 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, of House Springs, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Photos: 2017 St. Louis Mugshots | Mobile

Jefferson County authorities said that on May 16, EMS responded to the 3800 block of Dorchester Ct. in House Springs and found the 2-year-old having a seizure.

Emergency crews said the girl’s body had multiple bruises and she was immediately transported to a hospital for further treatment.

A doctor at St. Louis Children’s Hospital examined the child, identified only as A.C in a probable cause statement, and reported significant head trauma with no significant accidental history, which would be consistent with abusive head trauma.

Read: Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

Gamache was questioned about the girl’s injuries and claimed he wasn’t aware how A.C. was hurt. He did admit to caring for A.C. in the days prior to the incident.

Gamache allowed police to search his cell phone and located text messages from Cook. Gamache had a photo of significant bruising on the left side of A.C’s face and forehead with a message to Cook saying he played too rough with the child and caused the bruising, police said.

“It’s insane how rough I am with her,” said Gamache, in a message to Cook.

Read: Jefferson County manhunt over for man accused of stealing cop car

Gamache then admitted to roughly playing with A.C. more than one time and believed he was responsible for the victim’s bruises, documents said.

Gamache said he played with the victim, discussing different professional wrestling moves he would perform on the child.

He also said it was possible that A.C. sustained some type of head injury from the wrestling moves, and A.C. may have struck her head on a concrete wall near his bed.

Gamache stated the girl whimpered after performing one of the moves.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.