Wanted: Suspect in North County thefts

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Breckenridge Hills Police Department need the public’s help identifying a man who broke into a home and took off with the victim’s car.

Police said on Sunday a home in Breckenridge Hills was broken into; the suspect stole the victims’ television and gun. The suspect also found a key to the victim’s 2014 Silver Kia and took off with the vehicle.

On the evening of May 21, the stolen vehicle was located in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Goodfellow.

Video surveillance seized from the gas station identified a black man with short hair and glasses, about 5’10” tall and of thin build.

Police believe the suspect is in his mid to late 20’s.

The video also shows the suspect selling the stolen TV to a man driving a red, two-tone, 4-door pickup truck.

Further along in the video, the suspect is also seen removing what appears to be the stolen handgun from his pants pocket and place it into his waistband.

The Breckenridge Hills Police Department is asking for the man who purchased the TV to return it to police. According to authorities, the person will face no charges at this time but they would like to return the TV to the rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Armer with the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214 ext. 140 or called CrimeStoppers.

