Macy’s outlet store set to open soon in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Despite Macy’s shutting down more than 100 stores in 2016, Macy’s will be opening its first outlet store in the St. Louis metro area in June.

Macy’s Backstage will be located inside the Macy’s St. Clair Square store in Fairview Heights and is set to open on June 17.

The store will offer huge discounts, an exclusive café, and a fresh new look for fashion bargain hunters.

The outlet store will be on the first floor of the Macy’s department store.

