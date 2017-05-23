Federal agents raid several St. Louis-area convenience stores

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Federal and local officials raided several St. Louis-area convenience stores Tuesday.

Police sources say the raid pertains to K2 Synthetic Marijuana sales. An owner of the markets is being questioned.

Homeland Security issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the investigation:

Federal special agents with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with additional federal, state and local law enforcement partners, are conducting a law enforcement operation in and around St. Louis on May 23. As this operation involves an on-going investigation no further details are publicly available at this time.

News 4 saw special agents and local law enforcement outside the Northway Market on West Florissant around noon. They were also reportedly seen at the 6 Stars Market on Riverview.

The St. Louis Police Department said they are assisting Homeland Security with an investigation. Other details regarding the investigation have not been released.

Stay tuned to News 4 & KMOV.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved