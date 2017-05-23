Man shot in the head while following suspect in vehicle pursuit

A man is in the hospital after he was shot pursuing a woman suspected of crashing into several parked vehicles in north St. Louis.

The victim, a 26 year-old man, told police he was leaving his residence when he heard a crash. He saw the cause of the sound came from a Hummer H2 that had crashed into parked cars across the street, near the intersection of Angelrodt and 19th. The accident occurred around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The victim also told police he saw a female run from the Hummer H2, and into a black Chevrolet Impala. The female suspect fled the scene, and headed south on 19th Street.

The victim got into his own vehicle, and pursued the suspect, who fired gunshots back at the victim.

Police said the 26 year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital, where his condition remains at serious/stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

