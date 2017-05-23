Motorcycle driver ejected, killed after crashing into tractor in Macoupin County

MACOUPIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver was killed while trying to pass a John Deere Tractor on US 66 in Macoupin County Monday evening.

Robert Welsh, 47, of Mt. Olive, was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle when he attempted to pass a 2007 John Deere Tractor at Mt. Olive Road at 5:14 p.m. The tractor was reportedly making a left turn when the motorcycle attempted to pass it.

While trying to pass, the motorcycle hit the tractor’s trailer, ejecting Welsh.

Welsh was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The 57-year-old driver of the tractor was not injured.

The roadway was closed for around three hours while emergency crews were on the scene.

The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

