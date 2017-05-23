GPS devices to be removed from many Missouri sex offenders

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A court ruling requires Missouri to at least temporarily remove GPS monitoring devices from some sex offenders.

The injunction was filed Monday in Cole County in a lawsuit filed against the state on behalf of a sex offender from St. Charles County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2rOvWcS ) the Department of Corrections Board of Probation and Parole installed 364 GPS ankle monitors on sex offenders in April because of new security requirements. Lifetime monitoring was not part of the offenders' sentencing agreements.

The affected offenders were either found guilty or pleaded guilty to various sex crimes based on an act committed on or after Aug. 28, 2006.

On Monday, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green ordered a temporarily injunction to allow for more discussion of the new restrictions.