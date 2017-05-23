IDOT announces lane closure on Mississippi River Bridge this week

New lane restrictions have been announced and with it, significant traffic delays, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

IDOT said the daytime lane restrictions will occur on the Mississippi River Bridge on Interstate 270. The work will stretch across two days, beginning this Wednesday and lasting until Thursday afternoon.

On May 24, the westbound right lane will close from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Then, the same westbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 25.

IDOT said drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, as "significant traffic delays" are expected.

