Police investigating after fight at Pin-up Bowl in Delmar Loop overnight

Police outside the Pin-up Bowl in the Delmar Loop Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An assault investigation is underway after a fight at a west St. Louis bar spilled outside overnight.

The fight began inside the Pin-up Bowl on Delmar Boulevard and then spilled outside around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Once the fight got outside, a gun was seen but it is not clear if the gun went off.

The victim sustained a cut to the back of the head.

Officers are currently looking at nearby surveillance cameras for video of the incident.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved