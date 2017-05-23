Police investigating after fight at Pin-up Bowl in Delmar Loop o - KMOV.com

Police investigating after fight at Pin-up Bowl in Delmar Loop overnight

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Police outside the Pin-up Bowl in the Delmar Loop Tuesday (Credit: KMOV) Police outside the Pin-up Bowl in the Delmar Loop Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An assault investigation is underway after a fight at a west St. Louis bar spilled outside overnight.

The fight began inside the Pin-up Bowl on Delmar Boulevard and then spilled outside around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Once the fight got outside, a gun was seen but it is not clear if the gun went off.

The victim sustained a cut to the back of the head.

Officers are currently looking at nearby surveillance cameras for video of the incident.

