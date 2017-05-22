Bar in Laclede's Landing hit again by burglars

The owner of Roaring 20s, a bar in Laclede’s Landing, says thieves stole alcohol to sell it on the street.

The break-in occurred over the weekend, and owner Elliott Winter said whoever was responsible didn’t grab items and take off, but instead tried to sell alcohol on the street.

“We’re trying to do something cool for the city, but this is now the second time we’ve had to deal with this and every time it’s a setback for small business and these are things that are facing the city,” said Winter.

The bar suffered major vandalism, including damage to an ATM, cigarette machine and musical equipment.

Winter said whoever was behind the break-in knew the bar was closed for renovations.

