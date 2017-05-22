Navy DNA testing positively identifies local sailor killed at Pe - KMOV.com

Navy DNA testing positively identifies local sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

Posted: Updated:
Robert "Bobby" Temple was a 19-year-old aboard the USS Oklahoma. (Credit: Temple Family) Robert "Bobby" Temple was a 19-year-old aboard the USS Oklahoma. (Credit: Temple Family)
O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

After 75 years of uncertainty comes closure for one local family.

The remains of a local sailor killed at Pearl Harbor have been identified.

Robert "Bobby" Temple was a 19-year-old aboard the USS Oklahoma.

In 2015, the Navy started using DNA to identify remains of the crew buried at a mass grave.

Temple's surviving brother lives in O'Fallon, Mo. and his sister lives in Tennessee.

Both will attend a memorial service for their brother next month.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly