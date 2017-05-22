Man, 60, accused of molesting young girl

A 60-year-old Lincoln County man is facing charges for allegedly molesting a young girl multiple times.

Ted Summers, Sr. is charged with first-degree felony sodomy of a child under 14 and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Police allege Summers had sexual contact with a girl under 14-years-old on several occasions in 2014 and 2015. The incidents allegedly took place in the 4000 block of Highway 47.

Summers is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond and is supposed to have no contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with anyone under 18-years-old. He will also have to wear a GPS monitor upon release.

