Former North Co. assistant principal facing more felony charges

Walter Collie, 47, is facing charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a McCluer North high school student. (Credit: Florissant Police Department)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A former assistant principal at McCluer North high school who was already charged with having a sexual relationship with a student is now facing felony forgery charges.

Walter Collie Jr., 47, is now accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from the McCluer North Parent Teacher Group between Sept. and December 2016.

According to reporters, the assistant superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant school district reported to police that while collie was the assistant principal, he stole $4,300 from the bank account belonging to the parent group.

The report said Collie made multiple withdrawals from the account for unauthorized purposes, although he was the authorized signer at that time.

Collie is also accused of forging the signature of the PTG liaison on six separate checks, made payable to himself before he became the authorized signer earlier that same year.

Police said Collie cashed the checks, amounting to $5,600, at the Neighbors Credit Union in south St. Louis County.

Collie did turn himself into police and confessed to making unauthorized withdrawals, but said the actual amount of withdrawals totaled $3,700.

Collie used the money to pay personal bills and said he intended to pay the money back.

He also admitted to forging the signature of the PTG liaison on the other checks but claimed that he used that money to make purchases on the behalf of the PTG.

