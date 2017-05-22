Father fires shots in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot at child's birthday party

Jovan C. Chamberlain, 25, of Cahokia, Ill. allegedly retrieved a gun in a Chuck E. Cheese parking lot and fired several shots on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

A child's birthday party ended with shots fired at a Chuck E. Cheese in Fairview Heights on Saturday.

Fairview Heights police say the father of the child celebrating their birthday got into an altercation with a male guest at the end of the party.

The argument led to the parking lot when 25-year-old Jovan C. Chamberlain of Cahokia, Ill. allegedly retrieved a gun and fired several shots. He then sped away in a vehicle.

Witnesses identified Chamberlain as the suspect to police as he returned back to the parking lot. Chamberlain was then placed under arrest, and a gun and cannabis was recovered from his vehicle.

A warrant was issued on Monday accusing Chamberlain of two counts of felony, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Camberlain is being held at the Fairview Heights Police Department on a $25,000 bond.

