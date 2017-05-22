Group volunteers to fix vandalized headstones at no cost

A Velda City police officer was grazed by a bullet while responding to a domestic incident in Velda City Monday morning.More >
Late Monday morning, a shot up Chevy Trailblazer left a St. Louis crime lab and was dropped off at a tow lot on Hall Street.More >
Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Capitol to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.More >
Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl. Police said Yvonna Walker has an intellectual disability.More >
