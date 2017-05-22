Group volunteers to fix vandalized headstones at no cost

A group has come forward to repair almost 150 gravestones that were toppled over by vandals in Pacific. (Credit: KMOV)

A group has come forward to repair almost 150 gravestones that were toppled over by vandals in Pacific.

The crime occurred in March.

The Franklin County Cemetery Society plans to fix all of the damaged headstones at no cost to the city.

The society has restored 90 cemeteries in the county over the past six years.

The group expects to have all of the damaged headstones repaired within the next two weeks.

