Missing 14-year-old girl last seen at South County Mall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Yvonna Walker has an intellectual disability. She was last seen at South County Mall Sunday afternoon wearing a dark top, blue jacket and leggings. While at the mall, she met three unknown subjects and has not been heard from since. 

Police said she may be with a white female, mixed race male and a white male, but other associates are not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 314-315-0162.

