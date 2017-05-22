Intruder Alert accidentally sent out at STLCC-Forest Park

An intruder alert was accidentally sent out to staff and students at STLCC- Forest Park on Monday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV)

An intruder alert was accidentally sent out to staff and students at STLCC-Forest Park on Monday afternoon, due to the school testing new equipment.

St. Louis Community College at Forest Park sent out a tweet around 11:45 p.m. apologizing for the incident.

An armed intruder alert was accidentally sent during training. A retraction was sent. We apologize for the error. — StL. Comm. College (@STLCC) May 22, 2017

The false emergency notification read: There has been a report of an armed intruder at STLCC. Be aware of your surroundings, secure yourself behind locked doors, turn off lights, stay out of sight and silence your phone.

The intruder alert was retracted about three minutes after the initial message was sent.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.