Endangered Black Rhinoceros gives birth to baby calf at Saint Louis Zoo

A critically endangered black rhinoceros gave birth to a baby calf on Wednesday, but it will be a while before the calf makes its public debut.

Moyo, which means heart in Swahili, is the second baby for mother Kati Rain and father Ajabu. The little male is nursing well and being cared for by Kari Rain, according to the Zoo’s rhino care team.

Both parents are 13-years-olds, and the pair is bonding in their barn behind the scenes in River’s Edge.

This is the second black rhino to be born at the Saint Louis Zoo in the last 26 years and the tenth in the entire history of the Saint Louis Zoo.

A date has not been set for their public debut.

For more information about Moyo and endangered black rhinoceros, visit stlzoo.org.

