Velda City officer grazed by bullet; suspect located

Officer on the scene after an officer was grazed by a bullet in Velda City (Credit: KMOV)

VELDA CITY (KMOV.com) – A Velda City police officer was grazed by a bullet while responding to a domestic incident in Velda City Monday morning.

Multiple police agencies were called to the 2200 block of Lucas and Hunt following a domestic incident around 11:15 a.m., according to St. Louis County Police.

The officer sustained a graze wound during the incident. Police described the injury as minor.

County police said the suspect has been located but did not provide any other details.

The St. Louis County Police Department is currently handling the investigation into the incident.

This is a breaking news story, stayed tuned to News 4 and KMOV.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved?