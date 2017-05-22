Velda City officer grazed by bullet; suspect located

A Velda City police officer was grazed by a bullet while responding to a domestic incident in Velda City Monday morning.More >
Four people were killed and five were injured in separate shootings across the St. Louis-area Sunday.
A shooting occurred in the 100 block of Shepley Drive Sunday evening.
Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in North County Saturday night.
