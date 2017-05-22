Florissant man killed in crash after suffering medical condition, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Florissant man died in a crash after suffering a medical condition late Sunday morning.

Kevin Booker, 51, was killed when his 2015 Chevrolet Malibu traveled off the right side of the roadway at Interstate 170 north of mile marker 8 and down an embankment around 11:50 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred after Booker suffered a medical condition.

No other details have been released.

