3 killed, 5 injured in shootings across St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were killed and five were injured in separate shootings across St. Louis Sunday.

The first shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. when a man in his 30’s was shot in the thigh in the 4200 block of South Broadway. He was conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.

Just under two hours later, a man in his 20’s was conscious and breathing after being shot in the cheek in the 1900 block of Bremen. Police said they possibly know who the suspect is, but the victim and a witness were uncooperative with their investigation.

Around 6 p.m., homicide investigators were called after a 31-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times at Virginia and Itaska.

Homicide investigators were called to another shooting around 7:30 p.m. Police said a man died of his injuries after being found shot inside a vehicle at Selena and Miami.

Less than 30 minutes later, a 22-year-old man was transported to the hospital in stable condition after being shot at Delor and Morganford.

About an hour later, a 19-year-old woman died after being shot in the 4200 block of Neosho. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police were then called to the 2700 block of Meramec around 10:50 a.m. after a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The last shooting of the night occurred when a man was sitting on his porch in the 440 block of Taft. Police said the man took himself to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

