Double shooting near Bevo Mill in South St. Louis

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

A double shooting occurred near the Bevo Mill Sunday night.

Police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg at Delor and Morganford.

One other victims then showed up at an area hospital with injuries.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

