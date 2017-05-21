Double shooting near Bevo Mill in South St. Louis (Credit: KMOV)

A double shooting occurred near the Bevo Mill Sunday night.

Police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg at Delor and Morganford.

One other victims then showed up at an area hospital with injuries.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.