Women robbed near Scottrade Center after asking for help with directions

A shooting occurred in the 100 block of Shepley Drive Sunday evening.More >
A shooting occurred in the 100 block of Shepley Drive Sunday evening.More >
Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in North County Saturday night.More >
Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in North County Saturday night.More >
Friday morning storms have caused power outages and road closures across the St. Louis area.More >
Friday morning storms have caused power outages and road closures across the St. Louis area.More >
A father serving overseas in the Air Force has not seen his two daughters in 15 months. But this month, he got to come home early. So Steve Harris and the KMOV Surprise Squad went along with him to the girls' schools in Belleville to surprise both big and little sister.More >
A father serving overseas in the Air Force has not seen his two daughters in 15 months. But this month, he got to come home early. So Steve Harris and the KMOV Surprise Squad went along with him to the girls' schools in Belleville to surprise both big and little sister.More >