Women robbed near Scottrade Center after asking for help with directions

Concert attendees Ole Moore and Danielle Julian were robbed after the Chainsmokers concert in downtown St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were beaten up and robbed of their car after leaving a concert at Scottrade Center on Thursday night.

Alton residents, Ole Moore and her friend Danielle Julian left the Chainsmokers concert Thursday only to find themselves lost in downtown. A group of guys said they could help.

“They just started following us at that point,” said Julian.

When they got back to the Keil garage, Moore got into the car and started it.

“I was in the driver’s seat and one of them got my attention because he said that I had scratch on my door,” said Moore.

Moore said one of the guys jumped in the front seat. Instead of giving up easily, the girls fought back.

“I was trying to get him out so while I was trying to get him out, he punched me to get him off him,” said Moore.

They both have scraps and bruises but are alive. Something they realize is fortunate, since Moore said one of the men had a gun. The suspects drove off in the car. It was recovered the next day by police but everything was gone.

“They took a car seat, a stroller, my daughter’s medication, a CD out of the CD player, they took money and our phones,” said Moore.

There are cameras at the garage and in parts of downtown. The friends are hopeful the cameras caught the suspects and it will help police track them down. Right now they just want to pass a warning on to others to be cautious on who you ask for help in downtown.

“At this point I’m just thankful to be alive, our stuff’s replaceable,” said Julian.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.