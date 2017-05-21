18-year-old killed in shooting in north county

A shooting occurred in the 100 block of Shepley Drive Sunday evening.
Officials said when investigators arrived on the scene they found a 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KMOV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.