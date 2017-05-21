18-year-old killed in shooting in north county - KMOV.com

18-year-old killed in shooting in north county

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

A shooting occurred in the 100 block of Shepley Drive Sunday evening.

Officials said when investigators arrived on the scene they found a 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

No further information is available at this time.

