1 dead after two vehicle accident in St. Louis County

One man is dead after a two vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 100 and St. Albans Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a 44-year-old man was traveling southbound on Highway 100 when he struck a car driven by a 67-year-old woman who was attempting to turn onto St. Albans Road.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

The woman was also taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the incident.

