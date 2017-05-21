Kids participate in fun run, learn about hygiene at St. Louis Zoo

A fun run took place just outside the zoo gates Sunday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fun run took place on streets just outside of the St. Louis Zoo gates Sunday morning.

“It’s cool to see animals you usually can’t see up close,” said one of the runners.

Inside the zoo gates important health lessons were taking place.

Zoo experts teamed up with educators from St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“We’re talking to the kids who come through about dental hygiene and [it’s] important to take care of our teeth just like polar bears” said Jennifer Grosvenor of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

It was all a way to get kids interested in their own hygiene by relating it to animals.

