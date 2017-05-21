1 injured after being shot multiple times in back, stomach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A shooting occurred at Virginia Avenue and Itaska Street Sunday evening.

The 31-year-old woman was shot three times in the back and stomach.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Officials said homicide has been requested as it is unlikely she will survive.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and it is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.