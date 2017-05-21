Construction job expo being held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Project Connect Partners is hosting a daylong construction opportunities expo Monday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is being held for anyone who is interested in getting a job on the construction project for the new NGA site in North St. Louis.

Work on the site is projected to create 1,350 construction jobs.

Attendees can learn about apprenticeship opportunities and other construction jobs. Attendees can also connect with people from construction trade schools, contractor associations and other programs.

The event will be held at the future site of the NGA West Campus at 2233 Cass Avenue.

