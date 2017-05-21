1 killed in motorcycle crash following police pursuit

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) – One man was killed in an accident that occurred as a result of a police pursuit on westbound Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Robert Wehmer was driving a motorcycle at a high speed when he struck 60-year-old Brent Allmon’s pickup truck in the rear.

Wehmer was taken to a local hospital where he died later that morning.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.