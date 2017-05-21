Sea lion grabs girl and pulls her into water - KMOV.com

Sea lion grabs girl and pulls her into water

Posted: Updated:
Sea lion is fed at Gulf World Marine Park, Panama City Beach, Florida, photo on black. (Credit: AP Images) Sea lion is fed at Gulf World Marine Park, Panama City Beach, Florida, photo on black. (Credit: AP Images)

By David Williams CNN 

(CNN) -- Some tourists in British Columbia got a bit of a scare when a sea lion grabbed a little girl and dragged her into the water.

Michael Fujiwara was sitting on a dock at the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia on Saturday, when the California sea lion popped its head out of the water.

Fujiwara grabbed his phone and started shooting video.

He says the animal attracted a lot of attention and the girl and her family came to the edge of the dock.

"Her family started feeding the animal and the sea lion started to become comfortable," Fujiwara said. In the video, you can hear people laughing and whistling at sea lion and holding their hands over the water, as if they were holding a treat.

At one point, the sea lion lunges within inches of the little girl's face. It seems like a friendly move, and the girl cackles with delight.

That glee turns to terror a few seconds later, when the seal lunges again -- grabbing the girl and yanking her backwards into the water.

A man, who Fujiwara thinks was a relative, jumps in after her and bystanders pull them to safety.

"After being pulled back onto the dock, the family quickly walked away from the area without saying much," Fujiwara said. "They were probably very shaken up and just wanted to get away from the sea lion as fast as possible."

Bob Baziuk, the general manager of the Steveston Harbour Authority, told CNN that the girl and her rescuer were not hurt, and that he is trying to get more information about the incident.

He says the harbor is on the sea lions' migratory route and that males sometimes swim into the area looking for free food.

Baziuk says that they've been warning visitors not to feed the animals for years.

"It's not Sea World, it's a place where you buy fish," Baziuk said. "If you feed the animals like this you're asking for trouble.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:56:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:56:37 GMT
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.More >
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.More >

  • Rubio: Russia 'cloud' impacts everything

    Rubio: Russia 'cloud' impacts everything

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:13:06 GMT
    Caption: Florida Senator Marco Rubio speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 6, 2014.Caption: Florida Senator Marco Rubio speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 6, 2014.

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned Sunday about the "cloud" of questions surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election that is hanging over the White House and pledged to provide the public with answers.

    More >

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned Sunday about the "cloud" of questions surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election that is hanging over the White House and pledged to provide the public with answers.

    More >

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile

    North Korea fires ballistic missile

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-05-21 11:52:33 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile from an area near Pukchang, according to the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missile flew east about 500 km (over 300 miles),

    More >

    North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile from an area near Pukchang, according to the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missile flew east about 500 km (over 300 miles),

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly