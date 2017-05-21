Sea lion grabs girl and pulls her into water

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned Sunday about the "cloud" of questions surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election that is hanging over the White House and pledged to provide the public with answers.More >
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile from an area near Pukchang, according to the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missile flew east about 500 km (over 300 miles),More >
Was North Korea really behind the WannaCry cyberattack? Experts say that's far from certain.More >
