12-year-old boy died in house fire in Phelps County

A 12-year-old boy has died following a house fire in Newburg, MO near Rolla.

Phelps County deputies arrived at the scene on East 2nd St. around 3:30 a.m. and found the building to be engulfed in flames. Crews were unable to enter the building because of the heavy smoke and fire.

Fire fighters eventually got the fire under control and rescued three juveniles who were treated for burns and smoke inhalation at Phelps County Regional Medical Center. A Phelps County deputy was also treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation.

One adult family member was treated on the scene but refused further medical treatment.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the identity of the 12-year-old boy is not being released at this time.